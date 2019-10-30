Jonesboro, GA
Harlan B. Groover, Jr.
Mr. Harlan B. Groover, Jr., age 77 of Jonesboropassed away October 27, 2019. He was a Retired Sgt. Major with 26 years of service the U.S. Army and 20 years service in Civil Service. Mr. Groover is survived by his wife: Leonore "Elly" Groover, son: Michael Groover of Centerville,VA, sister: Gladys Broome of Titusville, FL and extended family. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, please arrive at the cemetery at 12:30. Mr. Jim Lance and Mr. Jerry Broome will officiate. The family will receive friends 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 130 Spring St. Jonesboro, GA 30236, phone 770-724-1680, or www.salvationarmyusa.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
