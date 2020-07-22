Mr. Harmon M. Born, age 93, left his body July 18, 2020 to reside in glory with his lifetime and eternal Lord and Master, Jesus Christ. He gave his life to faithfully care for his family and to obediently serve the Lord through the Church. Clayton County, Ga., the National Ford Dealers Association, Boy Scouts of America, Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, Clayton State College & University, hospitals and banks in the Atlanta area knew him as a leader, a founder and a servant of all. Mr. Born is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ruby W. Born, and is survived by his daughters: Deborah L. Born of Rex and Deanne B. (Tom) Brackett of Cleveland, grandchildren: Joshua (Lindsey) Brackett of Cleveland and Jacob (Catie) Brackett of Maine, great-grandchildren: Madelynne Brackett, Annabelle Brackett, Amelia Brackett and Augustus "Gus" Brackett; sisters-in-law, Pearl Sanders, Ruth Wilkerson, Leila Allen and Essie Born; brother-in-law, Joe Williamson. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at The Rock Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Bingham officiating, Interment followed at The Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Because of Deanne's asthma, the family asks that those desiring to send flowers please consider silk flowers in lieu of live arrangements, or a memorial gift to the church he served and loved so dearly for 71 years, The Rock Baptist Church, PO BOX 519, Rex, Ga. 30273, phone 770-961-7141. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
