Union City, GA Harold Lamar Stone, best known as "Poppie" to his family, said goodbye to his earthly home on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Lucy Stone, and eleven of his twelve siblings. He is survived by his sister, Eloise Barter. Harold leaves behind a legacy of love and faith through the family he created with his beloved wife of over 71 years, Jane Ann. They had three beautiful daughters, Deborah Jane (Rusty Stovall), Connie Lynn (Roger Blythe), and Rhonda Kaye, who blessed him and Jane Ann with six incredible grandchildren: Adam and Peter Stovall, Brittany (McFarland) Edwards and Meredith (McFarland) Lovin, and Robert and Richard Blythe. Those kids grew up and added even more lovely people to the family: Jamie, Meghan, Joel, Adam, Kathryn, and Lauren. Then came the great-grandchildren, fifteen in total so far! He adored Addison, Gillian, Anna, Coleman, Andrew, Joseph, Thomas, Isaac, Grayson, Worth, David, Wyatt, Jack, Adley, and Molly. He was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose love knew no bounds, and next to his love for Christ, there was no greater joy in his life than his family. He worked for and retired from GE after 45 years of service. He also served as the worship leader at Mountain View Baptist Church, often recruiting his daughters to sing special music at church and anywhere else he could get people to listen. He was proud of his girls. He loved music and probably sang as many songs in his lifetime as he told stories. He treasured the simpler things in life: good food, good fellowship, and serving others. He loved woodworking and gardening, and he shared the fruits of those hobbies with his loved ones. He devoted his life in service to Christ, attending Mountain View Baptist Church, where he also served as Worship Leader for 30+ years, FBC of Morrow, and Lester Road Christian Church. Due to Covid, his life will be celebrated in a private family service on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A link for the live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/debbie.stovall1. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lester Road Christian Church are being accepted in Harold's honor at 3900 Newton Rd, Fairburn, GA 30213.

