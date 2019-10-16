Buford
Harold Bradford Simpson
June 4, 1925September 23, 2019.
Harold Bradford Simpson passed away peacefully after a brief illness at age 94, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Harold was the son of Melvin James Simpson and Laura Massey Simpson, the third of six children and their oldest son. He was born in a rural area of north Bartow County, GA, located between White and Cassville. His family moved to Cartersville, GA when he was one year old. During the Great Depression, he left home at age 14, traveling to Marietta and Atlanta where he worked at a grocery store. He later joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) before volunteering for the United States Marine Corps when he was 17. He served in the Marine Corps, active duty and reserves, for some 10 years. After basic training at Parris Island, SC, Harold volunteered for Radio Gunner School and received flight training for SBD Dive Bombers in El Toro and El Centro, CA. It was during this time that he received his GED. A World War 2 combat veteran, he served with the 4th Marine Air Corps in the Pacific Theater, including campaigns in the Solomon Islands, the Gilbert Islands, the Marshall Islands and the Mariana Islands. He married Carlotta Dale Lewis, daughter of Henry Lloyd Lewis and Etta Rosalee Gibson, January 4, 1948. They had two sons, Ronald Harold Simpson, born January 1, 1949, and Michael Alan Simpson, born September 26, 1950. In Cartersville, he worked for the Bartow Herald newspaper as a typesetter, and continued in the Marine Corps reserves. He was called to active duty during the Korean War. An expert marksman, he was a gunnery instructor of 35 and 50 caliber machine guns at the Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune, NC. Following his honorable discharge from service, he studied printing and graphic arts design in Nashville, TN. The family moved to Forest Park, GA in 1952. A man of deep faith, Harold and his family were members of First Baptist Church for many decades, where he was a deacon and taught Sunday School with his wife. He coached Little League Baseball in the city for several years. In Forest Park, Harold started Simpson Typography and College Press and worked with his wife, Carlotta, until their retirement.
Among his varied interests and passions were quail hunting, gardening, traveling, and John Wayne movies. Known as a man of "uncommon common sense," he was an avid reader, especially of World War 2 history and National Geographic magazines. Harold, known affectionately as "Pops," is survived by his son Michael and his wife Judy Cairo Simpson, daughter-in-law Nancy Simpson Howell, his grandson Alex Bradford Simpson, granddaughter-in-law Diane Simpson, and great grandchildren Caden Ronald Simpson and Bradley Harrison Simpson. He was predeceased by his wife, Carlotta, his son, Ronald, sisters Mildred Sanders, Sarah Davies, and Helen Floyd, and his brother James Virgil Simpson. He is survived by his sister Carol Burton and her husband Acey Burton of Cartersville, GA, and many devoted nieces and nephews. A celebration of Harold's life will be held October 26, 2019 at 11am at Heritage Baptist Church, 1070 Douthit Ferry Rd, Cartersville, GA 30120, followed by lunch at 12pm in the church's reception hall. A graveside prayer will be held at 2pm at Sunset Memory Gardens, 790 Indian Mounds Rd SE, Cartersville GA 30120. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of his wife, Carlotta.
