Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Helen C. Knight, age 91 of Jonesboro passed away August 13, 2021. Mrs. Knight was a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro and was preceded in death by her husband: Emory Gene Knight, daughter: Deborah J. "Debbie" Radford, parents: George T. and Eva Hancock, brother: Rod Hancock, sister: Joyce Dammer. She is survived by children: Tonia "Gail" Knight of Jonesboro, Sheree A. (Stephen) Schaer of Fountain Inn, S. C., and Terri L. (Jeff) Dobbs of Griffin, son-in-law: Charles Radford of Jacksonville, FL., sisters: Gwen Clark of OH., and Nell Connell of Cairo, GA, grandchildren: Kristen Schaer, Matthew (Lindsey) Schaer, Andrew Radford, Erin (Tommy) Foran, Holly Dobbs and Doug (Linda) Dobbs, great-grandchildren: Mia, Lilliana and Danny. Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment was at Camp Memorial Park. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to First Baptist Church Jonesboro, Senior Adult Group, P. O. Box 773 Jonesboro, GA 30237 or Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd. Union City, GA 30291 in Memory of Mrs. Helen C. Knight. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

