Jonesboro, GA Helen Elayne Barto, a longtime resident of Jonesboro, GA, graduated from Russell High School in East Point, GA. Finished Powers Modeling School and eventually attended Clayton Junior College, where she studied Library Science. Elayne was employed by the Clayton County School System for 25 years—a few years as a library assistant at Suder Elementary and 21 years as bookkeeper at Swint Elementary. After retiring in 1995, she and beloved husband Douglas enjoyed yard work and traveling. Together they worked with Meals on Wheels for ten years. She especially loved to prepare treats for people on their route. She was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Jonesboro, GA. Elayne loved home decorating, tea parties, fine clothing and fashion, and reading.

Wife of Douglas Barton, Elayne heroically fought to preserve Doug's quality of life as he struggled with Alzheimer's over the last five years. Once he passed, her work was done. Elayne followed him in death on June 3, one day after Doug's passing; one day after their 49th anniversary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please support your local Meals on Wheels or Hospice. Preceded in death by mother and father, Helen E. Banks and William B. Jackson, and step-daughter Cherie Barton. Doug's beloved wife of 49 happy years, Helen Elayne Barton, followed him in death on June 3, one day after his passing. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. Elayne is survived by her brother Donald Jackson and sister-in-law Cookie Jackson, son Thomas Bell and his wife Suzanne, and step-son Kent Barton. Her beloved grandchildren: Jessie and Jacob Barton; Jane Margaret and Helen Elizabeth Bell. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com