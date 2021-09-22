Forest Park, GA Mr. Herbert James Freeman, age 65, of Forest Park, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Herbert was born on Sunday, January 8, 1956, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Henry Freeman and the late Bobby Lee Griffitts Freeman. Along with his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Freeman; brother-in-law, David Griffith. He retired after 29 years with the City of Atlanta Water Department. Herbert was very brave and saved two lives in his lifetime. He collected coins, loved working, and was a handyman. He was a devoted husband to his wife and his family will miss him dearly. Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Rosa Freeman; children, Amy and Charles Brand, Scott and Tamaika King, Donovan Wills, Damien and Fonda Clanton; grandchildren, Ashley Brand, Brandia Shelton, Christian Brand, Savannah King, Briana King, Alicia King, Christina King, Donovan Wills, Jr., Ashton Wills, Darron Wills, Gabriel Clanton, Bailey Story, Levi Story, McKayla Story; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Griffith, Diane Rustin, Vera Sosebee; brother, David Freeman; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Herbert Freeman will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Gary Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Paran Baptist Church Cemetery, 5691 GA-42, Forsyth, GA 31029. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Freeman family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
11:00AM
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
RETAIL SALES (Gun Department) Job location: Jonesboro, Cl…
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT $25,000.…
Jonesboro, 30236 Sherwood Memorial Gardens – Field of Hon…
- ARTHUR CYR: California dreaming and recall elections: The system wins
- The children who are locked up for the political beliefs of their parents
- Diamondbacks score five in seventh, avoid sweep by Braves
- House votes to approve 2022 National Defense Authorization Act
- Report: Kyrie Irving unvaccinated, could miss home games
Most Popular
Articles
- CAL THOMAS: The new Exodus from California
- The Murdaugh family saga: a tangled web of secrets and murder
- Fatal accident in College Park leaves one dead, another in critical condition
- Phil Mickelson set to hit pause, possibly for 3 months
- Georgia Supreme Court sides with state Rep. Shea Roberts in election challenge
- Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
- International ghost hunt at Stately Oaks set for Sept. 25, tickets available
- Clayton Board of Commissioners election headed to runoff
- Search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie focuses on Florida nature reserve
- Murder and mystery in South Carolina: A timeline of the Murdaugh family killings
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Lovejoy vs. Griffin Football
- Heartwarming stories about dogs saving humans' lives
- The name's Bond, James Bond... The most successful 007 films ranked
- These are the best songs EVER! Rolling Stone magazine reveals the 500 greatest tracks of all-time
- Metros with the most low-income job losses due to COVID-19
- Crops affected by western droughts
- Happy birthday Tom Felton! But what is Draco Malfoy and the rest of the Harry Potter cast up to now?
- Food history from the year you were born
- Most common nutrient deficiencies—and the superfoods that can help
- Oldest national parks in America
-
Frank Sterle Jr. said:Everyone has the moral right to be free of the fear of being verbally — let alone physically — attacked because of his/her colour, culture or …
-
Thomas Hilliker, RIP said:Really? "The University System of Georgia is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 short of imposing a mask mandate, the s…
-
Frank Sterle Jr. said:I believe the wellbeing of all children — and not just what other parents’ children might/will cost us as future criminals or costly cases of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.