Forest Park, GA Mr. Herbert James Freeman, age 65, of Forest Park, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Herbert was born on Sunday, January 8, 1956, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Henry Freeman and the late Bobby Lee Griffitts Freeman. Along with his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Freeman; brother-in-law, David Griffith. He retired after 29 years with the City of Atlanta Water Department. Herbert was very brave and saved two lives in his lifetime. He collected coins, loved working, and was a handyman. He was a devoted husband to his wife and his family will miss him dearly. Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Rosa Freeman; children, Amy and Charles Brand, Scott and Tamaika King, Donovan Wills, Damien and Fonda Clanton; grandchildren, Ashley Brand, Brandia Shelton, Christian Brand, Savannah King, Briana King, Alicia King, Christina King, Donovan Wills, Jr., Ashton Wills, Darron Wills, Gabriel Clanton, Bailey Story, Levi Story, McKayla Story; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Griffith, Diane Rustin, Vera Sosebee; brother, David Freeman; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Herbert Freeman will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Gary Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Paran Baptist Church Cemetery, 5691 GA-42, Forsyth, GA 31029. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Freeman family.

Service information

Sep 27
Visitation
Monday, September 27, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Sep 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
11:00AM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
