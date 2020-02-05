Jonesboro, GA
Mr. Herschel Eugene Elder Archer
Mr. Herschel Eugene Elder Archer, age 84 of Jonesboro passed away February 2, 2020. He was preceded in death byhis wife Judy Ellen Archer. Surviving are his children: Ricky (Laurette) Archer of McDonough, Cindy (Joel) Gulsby of Locust Grove, Monty (Mickey) Williamson of VA., and Pam (Bobby) Bazemore of Warner Robins, brother: Tony Archer of Danielsville, sister: Joyce Nash of Marietta, grandchildren: Hannah (Dan Maloney) Copeland, Micah Archer, Abigail (James) VanGord, Adam (Katie) Archer, Phoebe (Oscar) Palencia, Clayton Justice, Connor Justice, Eli (Tara) Gulsby, Jedidiah Gulsby, Eric Williamson, Melissa (Jay) Koonts, Cassie (Steve) Carbone, Tommy (Kamerin) Bazemore and Christie (Chad) Pelton, and 15 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at First Christian Church in Jonesboro with Pastor Wade Hall officiating. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimers Association, www.alz.org. in Memory of Mr. Archer. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
