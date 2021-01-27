Hilda Elisa Harant Torres-Toro

McDonough, GA Hilda Elisa Torres-Toro, age 90, of McDonough, passed away, Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was born in Mannheim, Germany to the late Josef Harant and Friedel Harant. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Warren Haisy Torres-Toro; and brothers, Walter Harant and Bernd Harant.

Mrs. Torres-Toro is survived by her children, Bernd (Gail) Torres-Toro, Hubert Torres-Toro, Warren (Bonnie) Torres-Toro, and Diana (John) Stephens; grandchildren, Kristen Torres-Toro, Bernd (Ashley) Toro, John (Angie) Toro, Adam Hagy, Brandon Toro, Drew Toro, Chelsea (Joe) Shadowens, and Garrett Stephens; and 5 great grandchildren.

Recommended for you +39 Youngest and oldest presidents in US history Stacker ordered all 45 presidents from youngest to oldest and took a look at their biographies to see how age and experience shaped each president’s time in office. Read on to see which young presidents came to office by accident (or not) and tried to change the country, and discover which p… Click for more.

Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. The service will be live streamed. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 31st, 2021 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Samaritans Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com.

Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.