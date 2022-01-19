Hiram P. Massengale

Griffin, GA Mr. Hiram Preston Massengale, age 89, of Griffin, in Pike County, passed away January 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Greenville, son of the late Edd Massengale and Lucille Cato Massengale. Mr. Massengale was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. After being discharge from the military, he served in the Navy Reserves. He worked for Ditch Witch of Georgia and Atlanta Gas Light for many years before retiring. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Jonesboro Masonic Lodge #87 and a licensed real estate agent. When his children were young, he coached baseball and football in the Jonesboro Area Athletic Association. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Zebulon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joyce Blount Massengale, 10 brothers and sisters and his son-in-law, Bob Ward.

He is survived by his wife: Jefflyn Massengale; children: Betty Ward of Meansville, Hiram Douglas Massengale (Angie) of Zebulon, Wanda Massengale Godwin (Andy) of Fayetteville, and Wayne Massengale (Lisa) of Williamson; grandchildren: Kim Sexton (Glenn), Brandi Holmes, Kyle Massengale, J. P. Massengale, Astin Godwin, Tyler Godwin, and Joseph Massengale (Ashley); sisters: Judy Hay (Jack) of Meansville and Trisha Stephens of Griffin; 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in Moody Memorial Gardens. Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.