Jonesboro, GA Mr. Homer Lemuel "Lem" Phillips was born on June 8, 1929 and passed away on December 6, 2020. Lem was born in Oostanaula, GA to the late Homer and Mary Phillips. He was raised in Ellenwood, GA and graduated from Jonesboro High School. He received his Associates Degree from West Georgia College. He taught for one year at Jonesboro High School. He enrolled at Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern) for his Bachelors Degree and where he met his wife of 54 years, Elaine Brock. While raising four boys, he received his Masters at UGA and his six year Education Specialist Degree from Auburn. Lem was a product of Clayton County Schools and returned to spend 37 years as an Elementary School Principal. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro and a Charter Member of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club. He was a Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, avid bird hunter, fisherman and was known to many as Granddaddy. He was preceded in death by his wife; Elaine, sons; Mark Phillips and Blake Phillips and a grandson; Brian. Lem is survived by his sons Kerry (Alison) Phillips of Fayetteville and Rick (Lori) Phillips of Niceville, FL and a sister; Edith Swint of Rome, GA, seven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro. Pastor Randy Roberts will officiate. In lieu of flowers, you can make contributions in Lem's name to: First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, Benevolence Fund, PO Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237 or call the Church at 770-478-6710. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. Fordstewartfuneralhome.com

