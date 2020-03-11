Williamson, GA
Hoyt Swaney
Mr. Hoyt Lester Swaney, age 89 of Williamson, passed away March 6, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born in Atlanta, son of the late Monroe Swaney and Myrtle Stanley Swaney. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Hoyt was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon. He served as Director of Community Development for Clayton County for over 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed gardening and loved music. He sang in several gospel quartets. His two favorites were Living Waters and The Lordsman. Hoyt was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne Long Swaney and his brother, Gus Swaney.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Karen and Buddy Scudder of Williamson, Mark and Julie Swaney of McDonough and Mike and Diane Swaney of Newnan; grandchildren: David Levins, Bryan Swaney, Eric Swaney, Karen Bennett, Samantha Wert, Holly Eimer and Chance McGuire; 12 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law: Carol and Bill Brown of Tallapoosa, AL.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Zebulon.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, 1-2 p.m., at the funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.
