Jonesboro, GA Mr. Jack H. Martin, age 81, of Jonesboro, passed away on November 18, 2020. He worked as a Bailiff at the Clayton County Justice Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwenda and his daughter, Bethanie Lynn Sheppard. He is survived by his children, Jack H. Martin of TX, Jody Deanise Martin of NC, Holly Martin of Jonesboro, Marsha (Ric) Brown of Locust Grove; son-in-law, Dan Sheppard of FL; loving companion, Sandy Altrichter; grandchildren, Hannah (Andy) Trott, Danica Griswold, Alyssa Green, Alisha Hollis, Travis (Princess) Brown, Dustan (Liz) Brown, Jarett Brown, Aimee Brown, Marty Mallard, P.K. Mallard; and numerous great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfh@aol.com
