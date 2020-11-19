Jonesboro, GA Mr. Jack H. Martin, age 81, of Jonesboro, passed away on November 18, 2020. He worked as a Bailiff at the Clayton County Justice Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwenda and his daughter, Bethanie Lynn Sheppard. He is survived by his children, Jack H. Martin of TX, Jody Deanise Martin of NC, Holly Martin of Jonesboro, Marsha (Ric) Brown of Locust Grove; son-in-law, Dan Sheppard of FL; loving companion, Sandy Altrichter; grandchildren, Hannah (Andy) Trott, Danica Griswold, Alyssa Green, Alisha Hollis, Travis (Princess) Brown, Dustan (Liz) Brown, Jarett Brown, Aimee Brown, Marty Mallard, P.K. Mallard; and numerous great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfh@aol.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.