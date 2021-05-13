Jonesboro, GA Mr. Jack Kirksey age 79, of Jonesboro passed away May 12, 2021. Mr. Kirksey was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church and the Morrow Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Jacqueline McFarland, parents: Andrew and Kloye Kirksey, and brothers: Andrew Grant and Hoyt Grant. He is survived by his loving wife: Faye; children: Jack Michael Kirksey, Jr. and Constance K. "Connie" Toole; grandchildren: Erin Toole, Jason Toole, Robbie Hein, Christopher Hein; many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family received friends from 3-4 PM before the service at the funeral home. A funeral service was held at 4 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Lyons officiating. Private Graveside services were held at 2 PM, Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Morrow First United Methodist Church, PO Box 143 Morrow, GA 30260. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
