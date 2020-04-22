Jack Nordick

Jonesboro
Jack Steven Nordick
Jack Steven Nordick, died peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Jonesboro, Georgia. Jack was born May 16th, 1954 to Kenneth and Marylin Nordick. Jack spent his childhood growing up in Scottsdale, AZ where he enlisted in the Navy on June 14, 1974. He proudly served for three years after receiving an honorable discharge. Jack was very patriotic and loved serving in the United States Military. Jack is survived by his partner and caretaker Candi Nordick and their three children Rikki Barnett, Allen Barnett, and Kathy Daley; his two children Jean Vargas and Marylin Nordick from his first wife, Karen Hall. Jack was a faithful and hardworking husband and father. He was passionate about Over-The-Road trucking and tirelessly drove millions of miles over his 30-year career. Jack was equally as passionate about politics and religion. He would happily debate anyone while always learning and clarifying his own beliefs. Most of all, Jack was a devout and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He adored each of his 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.?? Due to the current health crisis in the United States, the family has chosen not to have a memorial for the sake of everyone's health and adhering to local mandates. His family will have a small gathering at a later date at a location that is special to them.Arrangements by Georgia Cremation Centers
