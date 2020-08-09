Jonesboro, GA Mr. James C. Wright, of Fayette County, died August 8, 2020. James grew up in Hapeville and graduated from North Clayton High School in 1962. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. After finishing at Atlanta Tech, he began a career in sheet metal fabrication. He later went into business with his brother-in-law at Thompson Heating and Air. James was a long-time member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Riverdale and loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Hazel Wright; his sister, Gwen Ivey; and his brother, Loran Wright. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Thompson Wright; sons, Jared Wright and Bradley Wright; sisters, Melba & Jacky Matthews, Myra & Bruce Mask, and Sherri & Mike Burdette, as well as several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Dr. Lavon Womack will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00 - 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Southwest Christian Care, www.swchristiancare.org.

