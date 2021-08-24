Jonesboro, GA Mr. James Henry Smith, age 84, of Jonesboro passed away August 24, 2021. Mr. Smith worked for Clayton County Community Services for 29 years and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 52 years: Shirley; children: Richard Henry (Kate) Smith, Kim Mallow, Renee (Samuel) Loggins, Donna Wallman, Robert (April) Smith, and Shelby Chapparo; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at The Salvation Army Jonesboro Citadel Corp., 130 Spring Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236 with Captain Marjorie Rowe and Apostle Robert Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, Clayton County, 877 Battle Creek Rd. Jonesboro, GA 30236 in memory of Mr. James Henry Smith. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
