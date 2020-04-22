Morrow, GA
James Darrell Mayo
Mr. James Darrell Mayo, age 54 of Morrow passed away April 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father: Bobby Mayo. Surviving are his children: Tanya Lanham, Felicia Aikens and Brandon Mayo, mother: Theresa Kelley, brothers: Bobby Mayo, Bryan Mayo and Kenneth Mayo, sisters: Kathy Rakosky, Karen Johnson and Kim Dixon, 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
