Mr. James W. Montgomery, Sr., age 84, of Jonesboro passed away April 28, 2020. Mr. Montgomery was a retired Air Traffic Controller, a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, a member of the American Legion Post 258 and a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joyce S. Montgomery and son: James W. Montgomery, Jr. Surviving are his children: David L. Montgomery of Virginia., Joyce L. Wallace of Morrow, Debara L. Montgomery of Jonesboro and Michael R. Montgomery of Augusta, grandchildren: Erin L. Montgomery , Peter J. Montgomery, Kevin M. Medert, Monica R. (Brandon) Chason, Jillian P. Montgomery and Brian W. Wallace, great-grandchildren: Jack M. Chason, Asher J. Chason and Ellie Ruth Chason. A Private Service was held for the family and interment was at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion Post #258, 1480 American Legion Way, Jonesboro, GA 30236, phone 770-478-8046. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc, Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
