Hampton, GA Janice Patricia Lowe, 79, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away October 22, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1942, in Michigan to the late Frank and Irene Kolek. Janice loved her family dearly. She loved the outdoors, traveling with her husband, and annual trips to the beach with her whole family. She retired as a court reporter from Clayton County. She will be remembered for many things, among those are her sense of humor and wit, pulling a lot of pranks, trivia, cards, reading, and puzzles. Janice and her late husband loved the city of Hampton. Together they started the Yellow Pollen Festival. She was on the Henry County Library Board, and she was instrumental in having the Fortson Library built. They owned and operated the Emporium and Fermentations on Main Street. Janice is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 57 years, Arley Lowe, Jr., who passed away 15 days ago. She is survived by her son, Jonathan (Paula) Lowe, and their children, Seth, Sam, and Sydney; daughter, Devy (Ed) Kleppinger, and their children, Parker, Greyson, Cooper, Samuel, and Caden; daughter, Courtney (Michael) Joiner, and their children, Wilson, and Samantha; her brother-in-law, Michael (Laurie) Lowe, and their child, Nikki (Jim) Brand. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Janice's name to the Fortson Library in Hampton, https://henrylibraries.org/donate-to-the-library/. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

