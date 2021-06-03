Jennifer Lila Barronton "Jeni" Burns

Whitesburg, GA Jennifer "Jeni" Lila Barronton Burns, age 57 of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born January 18, 1964 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Mary Linda Humphrey Barronton and the late Douglas Harry Barronton. She earned an Associates degree in Accounting from West Georgia Technical College and worked in Administration for twenty years with Aubrey Silvey Enterprises.

Jeni was a very selfless and giving person. She loved travelling the world and serving on mission trips. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother, who was always there for special occasions or events, and made it a priority to make time for each grandchild individually. Jeni enjoyed musical concerts with her kids, reading romance novels, and television dramas. Above all else, family was most important thing in her life, she loved scrapbooking to treasure all those memories she made with those she loved. Jeni was a Baptist by faith, and was known as a wonderful cook.

Recommended for you +92 100 cities where summer is starting earlier Stacker analyzed data provided by nonprofit climate communication organization Climate Central to determine where summer is starting earlier around the United States. Click for more.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Barronton. Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-one years, Bobby Burns; sons and daughter-in-law: Allen Nelson and Rusty & Trista Nelson; daughter and son-in-law, Leighanthia & Patrick Thomas; brother, Walter Scott Barronton; parents-in-law: Tommy & Judy Chandler and Robert Burns; grandchildren: Ashton Nelson, Kaylin Tucker, Maddy Tucker, Gracelyn Nelson, Paxton Thomas, Keegan Nelson, and Luna Belle Thomas; cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and fur babies: Lexi Grace, Molli Rae, Bella, and Big Girl.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mike Benefield officiating. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.