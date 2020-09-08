Jonesboro, GA Mr. Jesse Claude Campbell, Jr., age 72 of Jonesboro, passed away on September 6, 2020. He retired from IBEW 613. He was preceded in death by his sister, Claudette Knodel. He is survived by his companion, Barbara A. Currul of Jonesboro; children, Leslie (Shane) Newcomb of AL, Jason (Holly) Campbell of AL, Beth (Tommy Phillips) Currul of Jonesboro, Doug (Tamara) Currul of Stockbridge, Adam (Teri) Currul of McDonough; siblings, Dorothy McDonald of FL, Sara Pierre of AL, Joanne Reich of AL, Linda (Raymond) Elam of Hiawassee, James Campbell of AL; brother-in-law, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation was held at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home from 3-5 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A funeral service was held at 2 PM CST, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Burial followed at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will received friends from 12-2 PM before the service at the Funeral Home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.