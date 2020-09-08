Jonesboro, GA Mr. Jesse Claude Campbell, Jr., age 72 of Jonesboro, passed away on September 6, 2020. He retired from IBEW 613. He was preceded in death by his sister, Claudette Knodel. He is survived by his companion, Barbara A. Currul of Jonesboro; children, Leslie (Shane) Newcomb of AL, Jason (Holly) Campbell of AL, Beth (Tommy Phillips) Currul of Jonesboro, Doug (Tamara) Currul of Stockbridge, Adam (Teri) Currul of McDonough; siblings, Dorothy McDonald of FL, Sara Pierre of AL, Joanne Reich of AL, Linda (Raymond) Elam of Hiawassee, James Campbell of AL; brother-in-law, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation was held at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home from 3-5 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A funeral service was held at 2 PM CST, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Burial followed at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will received friends from 12-2 PM before the service at the Funeral Home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

