Peachtree City, GA
Jimmy "Jim" B. Dorminy
Jimmy "Jim" Brock Dorminy of Forest Park, GA, passed on January 4, 2020. Born in Moultrie, Ga, August 1, 1941, Jim moved to Forest Park, GA during his high school years and graduated from Forest Park High. He enrolled in the Air Force out of high school and spent two years oversees as a radio operator and translator. Upon leaving the Air Force, Jim was employed as the Production Control Manager at Crown Cork and Seal in Forest Park. In 1976, Jim opened Jim Dorminy Realty where he became a highly regarded and awarded Realtor teaching and leading many real estate agents over the years. Until his retirement in 2016, Jim served as a Vice President on the board of the Ga Multiple Listing Service. When not working, Jim was an avid vegetable gardener, a dedicated UGA fan; when the DAWGS were playing, Jim was watching and cheering, and the life of the party. Jim is survived by his children and grandchildren; son, Jimmy Brock' Dorminy Jr. (Renee); grandsons, Chase (Elizabeth) and Jay (Kristi); daughter ,Tracy Dorminy Smith (Larry); granddaughter, Abigail; and grandsons, Alex and Adam; sister, Judy Dorminy McIntyre (Nelson); and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Wiley Edward Dorminy Jr (Jackie) and Billy Wade Dorminy (Joanne); and parents, Wiley Edward Dorminy and Hazel Brock Dorminy. Celebrate Jim's life with the family by donating to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville - www.mowells.com.
