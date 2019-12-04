Morrow
John D. Chapman
John D. Chapman, of Morrow, passed away on November 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Morrow First United Methodist Church on December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Dr. Karen Lyons, Rev. Jennifer Ham, and Rev. Dr. James Powell will be officiating.
Mr. Chapman graduated from Sylvan Hills High School and attended GA State University. He had been a member of the United Methodist Church since the age of 11. He was a member of Mary Branan Memorial United Methodist Church of Atlanta until it was closed by the North Georgia Conference. He lived in Morrow since 1969 and was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church for the past 6 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Ruth Chapman
He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Dana Langford Chapman; daughter, Anastasia Chapman; son, David H. Chapman; siblings, Jane Sinyard and Charles H. Chapman; nephews, Matthew Sinyard and Brian Sinyard; sister-in-law, Jodi Harris (David); several nieces and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Morrow First United Methodist Church-General Fund, 5985 Jonesboro Rd, Morrow, GA 30260.
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.
