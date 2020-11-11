Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Johnnie Louise Jennings, of Jonesboro, GA passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Affectionately called, Louise by all that loved and knew her, she was born on July 5, 1930 to Johnathan and Eunice Maddox in McDonough, GA. She retired from General Motors. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Clyde Harper; daughter, Brenda Harper; sister, Valeria Harper and granddaughter, Christina Cassandra Watson. She is survived by her children, Freddy Watson (Brenda) and Sheryl Cantu (Raymond); four grandchildren, Jason Harper (Maien), Tara Payne (Matt), Christopher Cantu and Patrick Cantu; one great-grandchild, Kristina Payne; stepson, Michael Jennings (Darlene); three step-grandchildren, Ray Cantu (Natalie), Shauna Kenerely (Jeremy) and Christopher Jennings; two sisters, Gwen Moore and Carol Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. A Private Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life for Louise Jennings will be held at a later date.
