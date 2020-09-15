Jonesboro, GA Mr Joseph Carlton Shelnutt, age 82, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away September 14, 2020. Joe was raised in Forest Park, GA, and lived in Jonesboro, GA all his life. Joe graduated from the University of Georgia in 1960 with a degree in dairy science. After college he went to work for Atlanta Dairies and joined the National Guard. In late 1963, he and his brother-in-law Paul took charge of Shelnutt Dairy, the family farm. In 1978, Joe went to work for Clayton County, first as the assistant county administrator and retired as the Director of Emergency Management in 2005. Joe also served on the Clayton County Soil and Water Conservation District board for many years and was one of the county's strongest advocates. Joe was an avid UGA Football fan and if it was baseball season, you'd be sure to find him watching the Braves. In retirement he enjoyed gardening, going to his place at New Smyrna Beach, FL, and hanging out with 'Syble.' Joe was preceded in death on October 3, 2019, by his wife of 57 years Sylvia Patricia Christian Shelnutt. Joe and Sylvia are survived by their children; son, Joseph Christian "Chris" Shelnutt, wife Ashley and children, Keller and Evyn of Marietta, and daughter; Renee Shelnutt Dorminy, husband, Brock and children, Chase and fiancé Elizabeth of Peachtree City, sisters; Jeanne Shelnutt (Paul) Brant of FL, Elaine Shelnutt (Ray) McGinty of FL, and Andrea Shelnutt (Harold) Callaway of Zebulon, Mary Ann Christian (Mitch) Cooke of Fayetteville and Linda Christian (Walter) Owen of TN, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family expects to host a celebration of life at some time in the coming months. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Shelnutt.