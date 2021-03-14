Joseph Lee JoJo Murphy

Zebulon, GA Joseph "JoJo" Lee Murphy, age 38, of Zebulon, passed away March 13, 2021. He grew up in Lovejoy and graduated from Lovejoy High School where he played football and participated in rodeos. JoJo always worked hard. As the Operations Manager for a family business, M & M Contractors of Pike LLC, he put in long hours, but he always had time to spend with his family. He was the life of every party and had a smile that would light up a room. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Singletary and his uncle Wilbur Roberts.

He is survived by his wife: Kristie Murphy; children: Dierion Tryan, Brandon Hudson, Wyatt Murphy, Rylie Dixon and Hank Murphy; parents: Cheryl and Joe Murphy, Jr.; nephew and niece: Thomaslee Singletary and Victoria Singletary; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Jerry and Judy Scott; father-in-law: Roger Tryan; sisters-in-law: Brandi Tryan-Allen and Tiara Tryan-Allen; and brother-in-law: Michael Tryan.

Recommended for you +94 US Army history from the year you were born To explore the fascinating history of the U.S. Army, Stacker scoured resources from newspaper articles and primary documents to studies and various governmental websites. Army strength numbers for each year are sourced from the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC). Click for more.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor George Moseley officiating. Burial will follow in the Jonesboro City Cemetery.

Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.