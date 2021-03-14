Joseph Lee JoJo Murphy

Zebulon, GA Joseph "JoJo" Lee Murphy, age 38, of Zebulon, passed away March 13, 2021. He grew up in Lovejoy and graduated from Lovejoy High School where he played football and participated in rodeos. JoJo always worked hard. As the Operations Manager for a family business, M & M Contractors of Pike LLC, he put in long hours, but he always had time to spend with his family. He was the life of every party and had a smile that would light up a room. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Singletary and his uncle Wilbur Roberts.
He is survived by his wife: Kristie Murphy; children: Dierion Tryan, Brandon Hudson, Wyatt Murphy, Rylie Dixon and Hank Murphy; parents: Cheryl and Joe Murphy, Jr.; nephew and niece: Thomaslee Singletary and Victoria Singletary; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Jerry and Judy Scott; father-in-law: Roger Tryan; sisters-in-law: Brandi Tryan-Allen and Tiara Tryan-Allen; and brother-in-law: Michael Tryan.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor George Moseley officiating. Burial will follow in the Jonesboro City Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.