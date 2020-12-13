Joyce Marie Sorrell

Stockbridge, GA Mrs. Joyce Marie Barr Sorrell of Stockbridge, age 79, passed away December 12, 2020.
Mrs. Sorrell was born on July 16, 1941, to the late Truman and Grace Barr in Tyus, Georgia.
She was a retired educator whose entire 30-year career was spent serving and inspiring the students of Jonesboro High School. She received her Master's Degree in mathematics from West Georgia College and was a member of both the Clayton County Retired Educators' Association and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.
Married to Charles Sorrell for 50 years, this devoted wife and loving mother enjoyed reading, attending high school football games, and cheering on her beloved Georgia Bulldogs. She loved each of her pet dogs and was an avid supporter of the Henry County Humane Society.
A genuine friend, she served others tirelessly throughout her days. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro where she loved her Sunday School class and singing in Irvin Pearre's Glory Singers.
She is survived by her husband: Charles Sorrell, daughter: Kelli (Jeff) Jones of Carrollton, sister-in-law: Carol Barr of Stockbridge, grandchildren: Matthew (Donna) Jones of Tampa FL and Daniel Jones of Charlotte, NC, great-grandchildren: Aiden Jones and Zach Jones, nieces: Sherry Young of Stockbridge and Kathy (Fred) Abel of Senoia, nephews: Mike Barr of McDonough and Mark (Debbie) Barr of Stockbridge.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will be at Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery, Carrollton, GA, at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Heart Association, 1-800-242-8721, www.heart.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
