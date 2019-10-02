Hampton
Mrs. Joye Moses (Knight)
Mrs. Joye Knight Moses, age 84, of Hampton passed away on September 24, 2019. She was a nurse for 25 years at Clayton General/Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro for many years. She was a loving and caring person with many good friends and she was a good neighbor. She was married to her loving husband for 64 years. She is survived by her husband, Al, children, Mona (Randy) Smith of Hampton, Lenola (Terry) Hobby of Jackson, Albert "Buzz" (Sharon) Moses, Jr. of Hampton, William "Woody" (Rae) Faulk of Atlanta; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service was held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment was at Jonesboro City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers make contributions in her name to: St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org or call 1-800-822-6344. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
