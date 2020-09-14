Atlanta, GA Our daughter, Julie Vaughn Lawson, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 9, 2020. In honor of her, here is a short bio of Julie from her parents, Paul & Jenny Vaughn. Julie graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1985. She then attended Georgia State University and received a bachelor's degree in Urban Affairs in 1994. Julie joined Jonesboro United Methodist Church in 1972-1983 and was a soloist in the Children's Choir and helped in VBS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro from 1983-1995 where she sang in the choir, assisted in the Children's Choir, and worked for the Extended Session. She also attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she volunteered in the Women's Group and Nursery. Julie attended St. Petersburg United Methodist Church where she directed a play in the Children's Department as well as helping with VBS. She was also a member of the following organizations: Executive Leadership Academy for Women, ZTA and she was on the board of Historic Old Neighborhood Association in St. Petersburg. Julie volunteered for Rainbow House, Jonesboro, Georgia; GSU Cares; Ronald McDonald House; Read Tutor at GiGi's House Down Syndrome Achievement LTD; Casa Community Atlanta; Christian League; Feed the Children Everywhere; Fairy Godparent; and National Charity League.

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Lawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.