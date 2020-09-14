Atlanta, GA Our daughter, Julie Vaughn Lawson, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 9, 2020. In honor of her, here is a short bio of Julie from her parents, Paul & Jenny Vaughn. Julie graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1985. She then attended Georgia State University and received a bachelor's degree in Urban Affairs in 1994. Julie joined Jonesboro United Methodist Church in 1972-1983 and was a soloist in the Children's Choir and helped in VBS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro from 1983-1995 where she sang in the choir, assisted in the Children's Choir, and worked for the Extended Session. She also attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she volunteered in the Women's Group and Nursery. Julie attended St. Petersburg United Methodist Church where she directed a play in the Children's Department as well as helping with VBS. She was also a member of the following organizations: Executive Leadership Academy for Women, ZTA and she was on the board of Historic Old Neighborhood Association in St. Petersburg. Julie volunteered for Rainbow House, Jonesboro, Georgia; GSU Cares; Ronald McDonald House; Read Tutor at GiGi's House Down Syndrome Achievement LTD; Casa Community Atlanta; Christian League; Feed the Children Everywhere; Fairy Godparent; and National Charity League.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clayton Board of Education approves 3-year contract for superintendent
- 'Serial' robbery suspect in jail
- New Boys & Girls Club to open in Jonesboro
- Clayton sheriff's deputy fired after filmed beating man during an arrest
- Probate Court accepting weapons carry license permits
- The world's largest digital camera could unlock mysteries of the universe
- ‘Eerie’ sky cloaks San Mateo County, Bay Area
- Forest Park's Adriana Laguna, Riverdale's Henry Johnson post cross country wins
- Three suspects dead following chase with Newton County deputies
- Sheriff's deputy in Georgia fired after video shows him repeatedly striking man
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Jonesboro home close to Lake Jodeco provides scenic views from every room
- Speakers call for police oversight committee, resignation of Sheriff Victor Hill
- These are foods you shouldn’t keep in the refrigerator
- ON THE MARKET: Lake Jodeco home for lovers of the outdoors
- ON THE MARKET: This cozy lakefront home in Jonesboro features a private dock
- 100 highest-paying jobs in America
- Best colleges in America
- Best private colleges in America
- 50 best movies about politics
- How climate change is impacting every state bird
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.