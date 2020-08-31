Jonesboro, GA Mr. Kenneth C. Carter age 57, of Jonesboro passed away August 29, 2020. Mr. Carter "KC" retired from Clayton County School System's Maintenance department after 32 years of service. Mr. Carter is survived by his wife: Joanna; children: Pamela Green (Adam) of Locust Grove, and Tabitha Carter of Stockbridge; brother: David Carter (Patty) of Loganville; sister: Elaine "Cookie" Keene of Fayetteville; 3 grandchildren: Will Collins, Karrington Magee, and Braydon Green, niece Maria Lindsay of Loganville and nephew Christopher Carter of Loganville. A private family memorial service was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will he held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local animal shelter or Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 9570 Tara Blvd Jonesboro , GA 30236 , phone: 770-477-2367, in memory of Kenneth Carter. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

