Jonesboro, GA Mr. Kenneth C. Carter age 57, of Jonesboro passed away August 29, 2020. Mr. Carter "KC" retired from Clayton County School System's Maintenance department after 32 years of service. Mr. Carter is survived by his wife: Joanna; children: Pamela Green (Adam) of Locust Grove, and Tabitha Carter of Stockbridge; brother: David Carter (Patty) of Loganville; sister: Elaine "Cookie" Keene of Fayetteville; 3 grandchildren: Will Collins, Karrington Magee, and Braydon Green, niece Maria Lindsay of Loganville and nephew Christopher Carter of Loganville. A private family memorial service was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will he held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local animal shelter or Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 9570 Tara Blvd Jonesboro , GA 30236 , phone: 770-477-2367, in memory of Kenneth Carter. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.