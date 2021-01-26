Riverdale, GA Mr. Lamartine J. "Coach" Hill, age 84, of Riverdale passed away January 26, 2021. Mr. Hill is survived by his wife: Pamelia Hill; sons: Tim Hill of Riverdale, Dan (Stephanie) Hill of Stockbridge and Andy Hill of Chattanooga, TN; brother: Warren Hill of Commerce; grandson: Eli Hill of Stockbridge. Funeral services were held at 2 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Burial followed at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
