Forest Park
Mrs. Laura "Dianne" Owens
Mrs. Laura "Dianne" Owens of Forest Park, 73, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 of a cerebral stroke. Born on July 9, 1946 in Atlanta to Mary Lois and James Court; a true Georgia peach. Dianne was the beloved wife of James Edward Sr. for over 50 years. Loving mother of: James Edward Jr. (Kathy), Laura Annette, Scott Dean, Terry Lynn, and Teresa Louise. Sister of: James Skinner Jr., Thomas Skinner (Martha), Barbara Sorrows, Milton Skinner, and Louise Jones (Bernest). She had 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dianne loved bowling, playing BINGO, antiquing, and finding good deals. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate her life at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Oakland Baptist Church 1005 Hwy. 81 West McDonough, GA 30253
