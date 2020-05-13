Third Class Petty Officer Samuel Orea Garner, age 82, of Rex, Georgia passed away on February 22, 2020. Mr. Garner retired from Clayton County, Georgia as an Electrical Inspector.



He was preceded in death by his father, Noah Orea Garner, Mother, Eunice Imogene Nash and Stepfather Alton A. Nash of Carrollton, Georgia, his Sister, Dorothy J. Whitmire, and his Brother, William Donald Garner of Woodstock, Georgia.



He is survived by his Son, Jeffrey Garner, his Sister, Barbara G. Hobart of Locust Grove, Georgia, his Brother Henry G. Garner of Cleveland, Georgia and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum 6841 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 on May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

