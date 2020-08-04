Forest Park, GA Lillian A Walker, age 83, of Forest Park, GA passed July 17, 2020.
Mrs. Walker was born on April 5, 1937 in Macon to the late Allen and Ruby Moye. She was a resident of Forest Park for 56 years. Mrs. Walker retired from the Clayton County Board of Education after 32 years of service.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her brother, Tyrone Moye. She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Ray Walker of Forest Park; children: Carolyn (Ken) Cherry of Lawrenceville; Bo (Christine) Walker of Long Beach, MS, Kenny (Denise) Walker of Jonesboro, David (Stephanie) Walker of Big Canoe; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren whom she adored; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Mrs. Walker's honor at a later date.
