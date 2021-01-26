Jonesboro, GA Mr. Lofton Lee Hill, age 97 of Jonesboro passed away January 26, 2021. Mr. Hill was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Jonesboro V.F.W. He is survived by his wife: Mary Pauline Hill, daughter: Pamela Hill Scott of Jonesboro, son: Gregory Lee (Laura) Hill of Griffin, grandchildren: Hillton A. (Kristy) Scott, Phillip (Lauren) Hill and Kevin Ryan Hill, great-grandchildren: McKenzie Parrott and Cameron Parrott. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor John Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

