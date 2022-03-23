Forest Park, GA Lorenzer Troy Jones, Jr. was born March 28, 1929 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Lorenzer Troy, Sr. and Winnie Hicks Jones. The family moved to Griffin, Georgia when Lorenzer was in high school. Lo attended Mercer University in Macon, Georgia then went on to Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Lo was a lifelong Baylor Bears football fan and loved following his team. After completing a Geology major at Baylor, Lo joined Eastern Airlines in Atlanta as a sales representative. He then joined Delta Airlines where he met his future wife , Janet Elaine Fairchild. The couple married in 1957.

Lo and Janet raised four children in Forest Park, Georgia, attending Ash Street Baptist Church for over 50 years. Lo ran a construction company for several years before moving to the insurance industry. He retired from the Georgia State Office of Insurance and Safety Fire. Lo had a lifelong desire to give back to the community, serving in several civic organizations over the years in Kiwanis Club, Gideons International, The Boy Scouts of America and his fraternity - Alpha Tau Omega.

Lo and Janet had a memorable retirement visiting Europe, Russia, Hawaii, Egypt and much of the US. He died on March 16, 2022 after a long illness at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Elaine Fairchild. He is survived by his four children: Troy D. Jones (LeeAnn Wade) of Roswell, Kim J. Martin (Michael Martin) of Hiram, Keith D. Jones (Sharon McDaniel) of Canton, Lauren J. Shook (Michael Shook) of Young Harris and five grandchildren.

A visitation for Lorenzer will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM at Tara Garden Chapel, 681 North Ave., Jonesboro, Georgia 30326. A funeral service will occur Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM, 681 North Ave., Jonesboro, Georgia 30236. A burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Saturday March, 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm, Oak Hill Cemetery, 797 Memorial Drive, Griffin, Georgia 30223.