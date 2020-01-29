Forest Park
Louis "Mickey" Michalski
MR. LOUIS (MICKEY) JOHN MICHALSKI, JR., 74, of Forest Park, passed away January 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marcelle Michalski, two daughters, Michele Taylor (Ronnie Taylor) of McDonough and Melinda Chamlee of Locust Grove, six (6) Grandchildren and their spouses, and three (3) Greatgrandchildren. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran serving in the Navy Seabees. After retirement he had a passion for making things with wood and loved spending time with his family.
Private services being held for his Celebration of Life.
MR. LOUIS (MICKEY) JOHN MICHALSKI, JR., 74, of Forest Park, passed away January 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marcelle Michalski, two daughters, Michele Taylor (Ronnie Taylor) of McDonough and Melinda Chamlee of Locust Grove, six (6) Grandchildren and their spouses, and three (3) Greatgrandchildren. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran serving in the Navy Seabees. After retirement he had a passion for making things with wood and loved spending time with his family.
Private services being held for his Celebration of Life.
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Michalski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.