Forest Park
Louis "Mickey" Michalski
 MR. LOUIS (MICKEY) JOHN MICHALSKI, JR., 74, of Forest Park, passed away January 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marcelle Michalski, two daughters, Michele Taylor (Ronnie Taylor) of McDonough and Melinda Chamlee of Locust Grove, six (6) Grandchildren and their spouses, and three (3) Greatgrandchildren. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran serving in the Navy Seabees. After retirement he had a passion for making things with wood and loved spending time with his family.
Private services being held for his Celebration of Life.
