Riverdale, GA Mr. Mack Wood, age 80 of Riverdale passed away August 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mason and Ruth Wood, half brother: Billy Head, brothers: Ivey Wood, James Wood and Melvin Wood, and sister: Daisy Minshew. Mr. Wood is survived by his wife: Shelva Jean Wood, sons: Stacy (Maggie) Wood of Stockbridge and Jerry (Shannon) Wood of Fayetteville, sister: Betty Cleghorn of KY., grandchildren: Haley Wood, Megan Wood, Ryan Wood, Paige Wood and Shelby Wood, Godchildren: Leslie Tomme and Laura Tomme, nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service was held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Mr. Ken Mobley officiating. The family received friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the funeral home the day of the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

