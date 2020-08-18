Riverdale, GA Mr. Mack Wood, age 80 of Riverdale passed away August 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mason and Ruth Wood, half brother: Billy Head, brothers: Ivey Wood, James Wood and Melvin Wood, and sister: Daisy Minshew. Mr. Wood is survived by his wife: Shelva Jean Wood, sons: Stacy (Maggie) Wood of Stockbridge and Jerry (Shannon) Wood of Fayetteville, sister: Betty Cleghorn of KY., grandchildren: Haley Wood, Megan Wood, Ryan Wood, Paige Wood and Shelby Wood, Godchildren: Leslie Tomme and Laura Tomme, nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service was held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Mr. Ken Mobley officiating. The family received friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the funeral home the day of the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Good morning! It's Thursday, August 20, 2020.
- Cincinnati Reds suspend broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he uttered anti-gay slur on air
- Braves rained out to spoil Cristian Pache's debut
- Kamala Harris officially becomes the first Black woman to be a major party's vice presidential nominee
- Sen. David Perdue says he's eager to debate Jon Ossoff, but Democrat claims incumbent is hiding
Most Popular
Articles
- Police looking for Terry Hunton after Mattie's Call issued
- Clayton County Adult Felony Drug Court team celebrates grads with drive-thru ceremony
- Clayton County schools creates bus route breakfast, lunch meal delivery for students
- Clayton Clayton school board hiring board liaison
- Clayton State University establishes $5 million endowment for music education
- A former slave market will be removed from the center of Georgia's first capital
- Former NFL, Florida State linebacker Buster Davis named Mount Zion head football coach
- Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United games to be played without fans until October because of COVID-19
- Mariah Carey announces new album called 'The Rarities'
- Plant Vogtle opponents seeking faster review of cost to customers
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.