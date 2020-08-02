Maggie Durrance

Lake City, GA Maggie Elizabeth Dunn Durrance passed away on August 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Mrs. Durrance was born in Elba, Alabama on March 17, 1925. She was married to the late Sim James Durrance and was preceded in death by her parents, Georgiana Delilah Revels Dunn and Thomas M. Dunn; siblings Arthur Dunn, William Dunn, Charlie Cray Dunn, Youris Malone Dunn, Ruth Dunn Parker, and Ruby Dunn Randall; her children, Sandra Kaye Durrance and William Randall Durrance; and grandson, Richard Robert Jaeger IV. She is survived by one brother, Roy Dunn, of Lake City, Georgia; her children, James Dale (Barbara) Durrance of Williamson, Georgia, Judy Durrance Jaeger of Stockbridge, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Debra Hartley Durrance of Trenton, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Durrance enjoyed a lifelong partnership with her husband, working together in two businesses before launching their own truck brokerage, S. J. Durrance Co., Inc. After her husband's death, she continued operating the company for another fifteen years. Upon retirement, Mrs. Durrance became even more active in her church, Morrow First United Methodist Church, serving on a multitude of committees and leading the United Methodist Women for a time. Mrs. Durrance was active in the Forest Park Civitan Club, her local Homeowner's Association, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Produce Dealers' Association. Mrs. Durrance enjoyed traveling. Besides visiting most of the forty-eight contiguous states, she also traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, Great Britain, and Malta. She also took several cruises with her best friend and traveling companion.

The family will receive guests at Thomas Scroggs Funeral Directors, 6362 South Lee Street, Morrow, Georgia from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the sanctuary of Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 North Main Street, Morrow, Georgia. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, guests must be in good health and wear face masks. The service will be streamed live for friends and family who are unable to physically attend.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Morrow First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 143, Morrow, Georgia 30260, or to Sacred Heart Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, Georgia 30253.

Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors. Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements.