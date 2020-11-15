Jonesboro, GA Major Dewey Wilkerson, age 75, of Jonesboro, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A burial service will take place on the following Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 PM at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City, TN.

Major Wilkerson was a man of few words and impeccable comedic timing; that which he did say drew laughter. He was a wonderful husband for 42 years, exceptional father, exemplary grandfather, and patriotic countryman. He was a member of the 4th Battalion, 21st Infantry, 11th Infantry Brigade APO. Major served his country honorably as a platoon leader and infantry soldier in the US Army during the war in Vietnam. For his service, he earned the Bronze Star, V for Valor, two Purple Hearts, the Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal. He was a proud veteran, and he loved his country. Major's presence will be longed for, his quiet mirth missed, but he has earned his rest. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, and he kept the faith. Major was preceded in death by his parents, Major Franklin and Edna Wilkerson. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Toni"; children, Major Arthur (Michelle) Wilkerson of Locust Grove, George Franklin (Jherine) Wilkerson of Peachtree City, Michael David (Courtney) Wilkerson of Holly Springs; siblings, Jerry Wilkerson of TN, Rebecca (Tim) Boyd of TN; grandchildren, Bailey Nicole Wilkerson, Avery Isabelle Wilkerson, Emerson George Wilkerson, Major Alan "M.J." Wilkerson, Molly Aline Wilkerson, Isaac Michael Gonzalez; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Jamie) Wilkerson, Stephen (Melissa) Blain, Stephane (Melanie) Blain, Justin Blain, Dominique Blain, Jonathan (Haley) Boyd, Luke (Olivia) Copeland, James Copeland; brother in law, George Nicholson Copeland and sister in law, Andria Copeland Blain.

The family would appreciate expressions of sympathy; flowers, honorary donations to a favorite charity, and cards are welcome. Donations made in Major's name to: Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or call 1-877-832-6997 or to a charity of your choice.

Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700, fordstewartfuneralhome.com

