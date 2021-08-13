Theodore, AL Mrs. Margaret Gail Willis, age 77 of Theodore, AL., formerly of Rex, passed away August 13, 2021. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband: Earl V. Black, parents: Homer and Ocie Johnson, brother: Garland E. Johnson and niece Liz Shope. She is survived by her sister-in-law: Genise Johnson of Mobile, AL., nieces: Cynthia Dannel of Mobile, AL, Tammy Johnson of Hawkinsville and Becky Johnson of Sylacauga, AL and extended family members. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Willis officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, prior to the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Willis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.