Peachtree City, GA Marion J. White, 88, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away March 27, 2021. He was born on November 10, 1932, in Hartwell, Georgia, to the late Elbert and Blanche Busby White. Marion proudly served his country in the US Navy for four years. He later went to work and retired from Georgia Power as an electrical engineer. Prior to working at Georgia Power he attended Southern Tech. Marion is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly White; daughter, Donna (Mark) Miller; son, Roger Walter White; grandchildren, Justin (Lindsay) Miller and David Miller; great grandchildren, Addie, Logan, and Finn Miller; sisters, Louise Gaines and Barbara (Mark) Temples; and brother, Noel (Betty) White.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com