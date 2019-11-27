Martha Biby

Forest Park, GA
Martha Brown Biby
Martha Brown Biby, of Forest Park, passed away on November 21, 2019. Mrs. Biby was a Women's Army Corp veteran. Members of the WAC were the first women, besides nurses, to serve within the ranks of the United Stated Army.
Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rev. Paul Robbins will be officiating. Interment will follow at Clifton Springs Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5 pm-8 pm.
She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 6 sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Susie Chapman (Charles) of Ellenwood and Jeanie Jackson Knowles (Burt) of Atlanta; son, Steven Dale Jackson (Terilynn) of Stockbridge, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Disabled Veteran's or The American Cancer Society.
