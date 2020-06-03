Mrs. Martha Frances Bray, age 77 of Jonesboro passed away May 22, 2020. Mrs. Bray was a member of Jonesboro First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents: Conrad and Sarah Tarpley. She is survived by her husband of 56 years: Richard Lamar Bray; children: Chris Bray (Melissa) of Winston and Andy Bray (Chandra) of Hampton; sister: Virginia Adams (Russell) of Jonesboro; grandchildren: Alek Bray, Gavin Bray, Kahlen Bray, and Colin Bray. A private interment will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.org 888-288-4762. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Jonesboro, GA
Mrs. Martha Frances Bray (Tarpley)
