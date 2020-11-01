Mary Jo Green Jodie Calderwood

Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Mary Jo "Jodie" Calderwood, age 89 of Jonesboro passed away October 31, 2020. Mrs. Calderwood was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jonesboro Stake and was preceded in death by her husband: Arnold Calderwood. She is survived by her daughter: Gale Calderwood of Jonesboro, son: John ( Suzan) Calderwood of Jefferson, brother: Nelson "Nip" (Mary Elizabeth) Green of Stone Mountain, grandchildren: Amanda Kennamore, Samantha (Steven) Goodspeed, Marissa (Austin) Crowther, Cody Calderwood, Chris (Stephanie) Beck, James William Bratcher, Jr., great grandchildren, Brandon Kennamore, Lilly Munn, Kaitlyn Beck, Nathan Beck, Lillian Beck, Zackery Goodspeed and Wyatt Goodspeed. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Jonesboro Stake. Interment will be at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Funeral Home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
2047 HIGHWAY 138
NESBORO, Georgia, JO 30236
11:00PM
Jodeco Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clayton police announce identification of murder suspect
- Jonesboro selected for Georgia initiative for Community House program
- Janine Pettiford, surgical breast Oncologist, moves practice to Jonesboro
- Forest Park will get new area code in 2023
- Clayton County students to continue learning virtually
- Clayton County offering relief grants to nonprofits, businesses
- Ken’s Foods to invest $103 million to expand McDonough, Henry County operations
- Clayton Community Services Authority to begin accepting LIHEAP applications
- Early voting underway in Clayton County
- Government offices in Clayton delay opening today
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Recently remodeled downtown Victorian Forest Park home built in 1901
- PHOTOS: President Trump rally in Rome draws a crowd estimated at 30,000
- ON THE MARKET: Designer features make this Jonesboro home near Lake Jodeco stand out
- PHOTOS: Sen. Kamala Harris visits Duluth for drive-in rally ahead of election
- ON THE MARKET: 5 bedroom Jonesboro home on Lake Spivey features private boat dock
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
- PHOTOS: Jonesboro's in the Halloween season with it's annual scarecrow contest
- PHOTOS: Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series
- Podcasts to Listen To: You're Booked and the best book podcasts
- PHOTOS: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech Football
-
CheeseNarb said:On the economic front, why subsidize an industry like oil that is profitable that has pollution as a side effect? Investing in innovating clea…
-
ClayCoConut said:1.) Using the phrase "worship of the cult of "climate change" infers climate change doesn't exist — it does.2.) "According to Energy Informati…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.