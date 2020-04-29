Mary Pridemore

Riverdale, GA
Mary Eldina Pridemore
Mary Eldina "Dina" Pridemore, 79, of Riverdale, GA passed away April 24, 2020. She was born at home in Clarksdale, MS on December 7, 1940 to the late Guerino and Mafalda Mangialardi. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Nathan Henry Pridemore. "Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." -Proverbs 31:31. Dina Pridemore was a maker in the truest sense of the word; her hands were never idle. Whether she was stitching quilts, threading cross stitch, knitting garments, embroidering designs, filling her hope chest, painting her nails in the back of class or cooking meals for three teenage boys, her work was characterized by a sense of elegance and mastery. Dina approached matters of family with the same steady hand as she did her craft. As a third-generation Italian immigrant, she instilled in her children pride in their heritage. Dina was colorful and opinionated. She loved old movies and black pants almost as much as she feared horses. Above all she was honest. She loved with a quiet passion and discerning heart. Her children and her children's children are continually impacted by her strength and the sacrifices she made to put family first. We promise to cherish the memories and opportunities she crafted with such deft hands. She is survived by her sons, John Pridemore III, Carl (Kathy) Pridemore, and Raymond (Angela) Pridemore; grandchildren Devin, Jacob (Caitlin), Gage, Marlea, Olivia (Justin), and Jared; great-granddaughter, Sophia; and sisters, Rosalie Womack, Carolyn Campbell, Nancy Vesper, and Barbara Pettis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your charity of choice in honor of Dina. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
