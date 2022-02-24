Morrow, GA Mary S. Cooper, 91, of Morrow, passed away on February 23, 2022. Services were held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 am. Interment followed at Sherwood Memorial Park. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 pm - 5 pm.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Debbie Cooper Chatham (Wayne) of Peachtree City; son, Mark Cooper of Morrow; sister-in-law, Carolyn Shirley of Morrow; grandchildren, Rachel Cooper, Benjamin Piper, and Coleman Piper; great grandchild, Silas Payne, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Georgia, 770-961-2828.
