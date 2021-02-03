Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Mary "Pauline" Hill, age 90 of Jonesboro passed away February 3, 2021. Mrs. Hill was a member of the Jonesboro VFW's Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lofton Lee Hill. She is survived by her children: Pamela Hill Scott of Jonesboro and Gregory Lee (Laura) Hill of Griffin; brother: Carl (Diane) Smith of Jonesboro; sister: Janie Nell Vincent of Fayetteville; sisters-in-law: Betty Jean Smith of Griffin and Miriam Smith Armstrong of Gainesville; grandchildren: Hillton A. ( Kristy) Scott, Phillip Lee (Lauren) Hill, and Kevin Ryan Hill; great grandchildren: McKenzie Parrott and Cameron Parrott and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 8th, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor John Elliott officiating. Interment followed at Sherwood Memorial Park.

Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com