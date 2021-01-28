Alexandria, GA Michael David Joyner, Alexandria, VA, 38 died unexpectedly January 14, 2021 from complications of COVID 19. He was born September 28, 1982 in Jonesboro, GA, the son of Olin B., and Gail Joyner of Jonesboro GA.

Michael graduated from Jonesboro Sr High, class of 2001. Following graduation, he worked for Clayton County Transportation before moving to California. He was an avid sports fan and talented baseball player. He was never happier than when he stood on a pitcher's mound. He loved animals, frequently rescuing cats and dogs through the years. He also enjoyed technology and online gaming groups.

Michael is survived by Son, Ethan Joyner of Rosemond, CA, Mother, Gail Joyner, Stockbridge GA, Brothers Olin (Butch) and wife Joyce, Jonesboro, GA, Keith and wife Penny, Stockbridge GA, Sister, Karen Holbert and husband Greg, London, OH. Nieces Kimberly Joyner of Dublin GA, Crystal Heard of Stockbridge GA, Katherine Barney, Kailua HI, Nephew Steven Maxwell of Whidbey Island, WA. and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Father, Olin B. Joyner Jr.

Out of abundance of caution and care during this pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Those who wish to remember Michael in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the. Clayton County Humane Society, Attention Robin Rawls, 7810 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro, Georgia 30236